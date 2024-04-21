KCR to hold bus yatra for mass contact

Following the footsteps of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to go on a bus yatra in Telangana instead of addressing rallies in the run up to the election.

Starting from 24 April till 10 May, the former chief minister who was accused of being aloof from the public during his tenure, will be conducting roadshows for 17 days across the state for better mass contact.

This election is crucial for the BRS to retain its relevance in the state where the face off between two national parties has made it a bipolar contest in most constituencies.

Polling will be held on 13 May for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. In 2019, BRS had won 9 Lok Sabha seats but this time it is not tipped to win more than one or two seats.

Rao, more popularly known as KCR will start his roadshows from Miryalaguda under Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on 24 April and end on 10 May with two consecutive roadshows at Sircilla and Siddipet.

However, the itinerary does not include Hyderabad or adjoining areas where BRS had done well in the Assembly elections.

The bus yatra will also help the BRS to revive its rural base since it had suffered a setback in the Assembly elections.

KCR was often referred to as ‘Farmhouse CM’ by both the BJP and the Congress during his reign, as he confined himself to his farmhouse at Erravelli as well as Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office cum residence in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile Congress minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy today lashed out at KCR saying “Before questioning the Congress party’s four month old government KCR must present his own report card for the past ten years. He is attempting to shift the blame on the five month old Congress government which inherited a bankrupt and devastated state.”