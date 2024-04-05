TDP chief gets EC notice on calling Jagan Reddy ‘animal

The Election Commission has issued a notice to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu seeking his explanation for making derogatory comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his campaign.

Naidu had referred to the chief minister as a “monster”, “animal”, “demon” and “treacherous” while campaigning on March 31 which was deemed as a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In a letter to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said, “Whereas the undersigned is, prima facie, of the view that by making such speeches you have violated the above said instructions of the Model Code of Conduct. Now, therefore you are hereby directed to explain your stand in respect of the enclosed aforesaid derogatory speeches against Jagan Mohan Reddy, within 48 hours from the time of receipt of this notice.”

He said if Naidu did not respond within the stipulated time, a report will be sent to the poll panel for appropriate action.

The complaint against Naidu was lodged by YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy on Apri 1.

The TDP president had apparently made the comments during his campaign at Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla constituencies. Naidu is also one of the star campaigners of his party.

According to the MCC, the use of provocative or inflammatory statements or intemperate and abusive language transgressing decency, attacking personal character and conduct of political rivals are also considered as violations. –