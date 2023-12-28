Students forced to clean school toilets in K’taka

Despite the repeated warning of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of strict action, another incident of students engaged in school toilet cleaning has come to light in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

The incident has proved to be a major embarrassment for the Congress government as Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa hails from the district.

The students studying at Guddada Neralakere village in the limits of Komaranahalli gram panchayat were allegedly engaged in cleaning of toilets.

The video of students cleaning the school toilets went viral on social media on Thursday.

The Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) submitted a complaint in this regard with the Assistant Commissioner, Satyanarayana. It is alleged that the head master Shankarappa and other teachers had engaged the school children to clean toilets.

The parents and activists have demanded action against the accused teachers.

On December 23, the Karnataka Police arrested the headmistress of a government school for allegedly making the children clean toilets in Bengaluru.

The arrest was made following the complaint by the Block Education Officer (BEO) Anjinappa in this regard with the Byadarahalli police station. An incident of school children being asked to clean a septic tank in the premises of the school in Kolar district was also reported recently.