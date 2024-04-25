Karnataka: KP Nanjundi joins Congress hours after resignation from BJP

A day after resigning as BJP MLC, Vishwakarma community leader KP Nanjundi joined the Congress. Nanjundi took the primary membership of the Congress party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Nanjundi, who runs a popular jewellery shop, had quit the Congress party in 2017 and joined the BJP.

Speaking about his decision of returning to the Congress on Wednesday, he said that the BJP didn’t use him to his potential and that he felt neglected in the saffron party.

He lamented that the BJP did not make use of him and that he felt neglected. Karnataka has around 40 lakh people of Vishwakarma community.

Welcoming Nanjundi to the Congress, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that he was a prominent Vishwakarma community leader and would benefit the party immensely.