Stormy winter session of UP Assembly from tomorrow

A brief but stormy winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature lasting for 5 just days will commence on Monday. While the Opposition Samajwadi Party and other parties will be up in arms against the state government over the privatisation of the power sector, the law and order situation, Sambhal violence, and other issues. Congress, which has just two members in the 403 assembly, has called for Vidhan Sabha gherao on December 18 to raise different issues on the day when the assembly approves the second supplementary budget grants.

On Sunday, an all-party meeting, a ritual before the start of every session was held in the Vidhan Bhawan. It was attended by Speaker Satish Mahana and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with representatives of all political parties. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that constructive discussions in the House contribute to both the state’s development and the resolution of public issues. “As public representatives, we must address the concerns and problems of the people constructively,” he said.

The chief minister, along with the Speaker, called for the cooperation of all parties to ensure the efficient functioning of the Assembly. During the meeting, CM Yogi further stated that the House serves as a platform for meaningful discussions that accelerate the state’s development and resolve key issues. He urged that no disruptions should hinder the House’s work and that everyone must work together to ensure its smooth operation. “The cooperation of all parties is essential to keep the House functioning effectively,” he added.

The chief minister also urged leaders from all parties to contribute actively to the development of UP. During the session, the Yogi Adityanath Government will table the second supplementary budget on December 17, the second day of the session. The size of the supplementary budget focused on Maha Kumbh is likely to be between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore. Leader of the opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said here that Samajwadi Party members will raise the public-oriented issues including privatization of power sector, law and order, and other issues.

“We will give prior notice to the Speaker for discussion on every issue and would press for debate to prove that his government has failed in every field,” he said. However, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the government was ready to reply on each and every issue but they should abide by the directive of the chair and avoid noisy scenes. According to the assembly secretariat on the first day of the session, formal business like ordinances, notifications, and rules will be laid on the table of the House and legislative business will be transacted.

The supplementary budget will be presented on December 17 and the supplementary budget will be discussed on December 18, after which it will be passed. Legislative work will be held on December 19 and 20. The House will function for half a day on December 20. However, it is anticipated that the assembly will end after the approval of the supplementary budget on December 18.

Earlier in July, the first supplementary budget of Rs 12209 crore was presented. At that time, maximum amount of Rs 7500 crore was allocated for industrial development in the budget. During this winter session, the government will also table 9 Ordinance that was promulgated after the monsoon session. The Ordinances to be tabled are: UP Private Universities (Seventh Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Go-Seva Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Eighth Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Ninth Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, UP Private Universities (Tenth Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and UP State Sports University (Amendment) Ordinance 2024.