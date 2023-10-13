Stash of dollars, rupees recovered from Odisha port health officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a port health officer from Paradip, Odisha, in a bribery case.

According to CBI sources, the accused allegedly asked for a bribe against issuance of port health medical clearance for the crew members working for the complainant’s company.

During searches at his premises at Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore, the probe agency recovered Rs 17 lakh and $20,558 in cash, along with incriminating documents, which also had papers of five properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad.

CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 54,000.

The accused has been identified as Dr Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi, who worked as a port health officer with the Port Health Organization at Paradip.

According to the CBI sources, the accused was scheduled to be produced before the Court of Special Judge Bhubaneswar, on Friday.