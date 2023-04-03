SP will play a major role in formation of next Central govt: Prof Ram Gopal Yadav

UP will decide who will form government at the Centre and Samajwadi Party will play a major role in the formation of the next government at the centre, claimed National Secretary General of the SP Prof Ramgopal Yadav.

Commenting on the possibility of the Third Front before the 2024 elections, Yadav said that the strategy regarding the Third Front will be disclosed at the time of the elections.

“Former Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav is in talks with other like minded parties. We will know the outcome when the time comes,” he further said.

Prof Yadav disclosed that Samajwadi Party has already selected its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and it will be announced as soon as the election dates are announced.

He said that the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections are complete and all the candidates have been decided.

“Candidates will be announced as soon as the election is announced,” said Yadav while talking to reporters in Saifai on Sunday.

He said that the party is ready for the civic elections as well. Our preparation to win in urban local bodies polls.

Alleging that the BJP government in UP was doing irregularities inbthr OBC reservation in the civic polls, he said there has been a scam in the reservation.

Besides reservation of wards has not been done yet and it was being done by asking the party leaders to benefit the BJP, he said.

“As reservation has been done without rules, hence there is anger among the people and the BJP will have to face defeat in this election as well,” the SP leader claimed.

He said the BJP is getting this civic election done in a hurry so that they can take advantage of the victory in the Municipal Corporation.

“But SP will still win more than three-fourth seats in this election,” he added.