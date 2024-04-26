Actor Yash votes in Bengaluru amidst Lok Sabha Elections

In Bengaluru, amidst the vibrant energy of democracy, actor Yash, known for his role in ‘KGF’, embraced his civic duty by casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Sporting a striking pink shirt and white trousers, topped with stylish sunglasses, actor Yash made his way to the polling booth at Hosakerehalli, leaving an indelible mark on the democratic process with the ink on his finger.

Meanwhile, in Udupi, another renowned face of the Kannada film industry, Rakshit Shetty of ‘777 Charlie’ fame, exercised his voting rights, adding to the chorus of voices shaping the nation’s future.

The battleground of Karnataka, with half of its 28 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in this phase, witnesses a keen contest. The first phase saw constituencies like Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, and others go to the polls, setting the stage for a political showdown.

Reflecting on past victories, the BJP dominated the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, clinching 25 out of 28 seats. However, this time, the dynamics have shifted, with the BJP allocating three seats to its alliance partner, the JDS. The constituencies of Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar stand as testament to this alliance.

Beyond Karnataka’s borders, the electoral symphony resonates across 13 states and Union Territories, with 88 seats at stake in this phase. The journey of democracy marches forward relentlessly, with the first phase witnessing a commendable turnout of over 62 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

Looking ahead, the nation braces for the next chapter of its democratic saga, with the third phase slated for May 7. As each citizen adds their voice to the ballot, the collective destiny of the nation takes shape, guided by the principles of democracy and the spirit of participation.