Sonowal, Gogoi file nominations for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed the nomination papers for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Presidents of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Sonowal filed his nomination today in Dibrugarh.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the AJP also filed his nomination papers for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

The first phase of LS poll is scheduled for April 19. March 27 is the deadline for filing nominations, followed by scrutiny beginning on March 28 and the withdrawal can be made till March 30.

For the second phase of polling slated for April 26, the notification date is March 28. Nomination papers must be filed by April 4, with scrutiny scheduled for April 5 and the withdrawal deadline being April 8.

The third and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam is set for May 7, with the notification date fixed for April 12.

Nomination papers for this phase should be filed by April 19, with scrutiny on April 20, and the withdrawal deadline is April 22.