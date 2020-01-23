Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reached Amethi to meet the families of the victims who died in the a road mishap.

The accident had taken place on Monday night when a truck collided with a SUV on the Amethi-Gauriganj highway. The SUV was carrying a family which was returning from a function in Gauriganj . One of the family members was the former village head.

The Gandhi duo made an unscheduled visit to the victim’s family in Amethi.

Sonia and Priyanka were on two days visit to Rae Bareli where they met the party leaders and asked them to reach out to the people and expose the ruling BJP which they accuse of trying to mislead people on the issue of CAA.

Sonia Gandhi also asked the party workers to raise local issues and continue to fight against corruption.

She further told that training being given to the newly elected party office bearers by experts and should be implemented at any cost. Gandhi also asked the party members to solve problems being faces by the farmers and the youth in the state.

As per the schedule, the leaders will return to Delhi on Thursday evening.