Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a statement expressed her deep condolences to the families and loved ones of deceased in the tragic incident at Anaj Mandi, Delhi that happened on Sunday morning killing at least 43 people.

Sonia expressed her hopes that precious lives will be saved by the authorities and the injured are given due treatment expeditiously. She also urged the BJP-led centre and AAP-led state governments to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families.

Further, she also instructed the Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences for the victim in a tweet saying, “I am hurt after getting the tragic news of the fire at the Delhi’s Anaj Mandi killing multiple people and leaving many injured. I express my deep condolences for the families of the victims in the incident and pray for their quick recovery.”

In a tragic incident that happened on Sunday morning, a factory at Anaj Mandi in Delhi caught massive fire killing 43 people and leaving multiple injured. The factory was situated in a residential area of Anaj Mandi in Delhi.

As per the reports, the fire broke out in the morning between 4:30 am to 5 am, and most of the victims are factory labourers.