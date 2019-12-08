Forty-three people have been killed in a massive fire at a paper factory operating from a residential area at Anaj Mandi in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road early on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, 50 people have been rescued from the building so far and more are still feared trapped inside. The fire, which erupted due to a short-circuit, has been doused and rescue efforts are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals.”

According to The Indian Express, the incident came to light when the fire department received a call at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Several people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Sources said 15 fire vehicles were immediately rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Speaking to media, deputy fire chief officer Sunil Choudhary said, “A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept.”

Most of the people affected were labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out. Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.