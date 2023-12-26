Sitaram Yechury will not attend Ram Temple ceremony

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but he will not be attending the ceremony.

The CPI (M) on Tuesday said its policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguarding the right of all individuals to pursue their beliefs. “It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the party said.

The party said “it is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a State sponsored event directly involving the Prime Minister, the UP Chief Minister and other government functionaries.”

“A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State in India, under the Constitution should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” the party said.