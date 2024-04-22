NRIs from 30 countries pray for Modi’s victory at Ram temple in Ayodhya

A group of 400 devotees, along with 90 NRIs from 30 countries, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at his Janmabhoomi temple and Hanumangarhi temple on Monday with a wish to see Narendra Modi as PM for a third time.

Bhutan’s Speaker Vetsop Namgyel also visited the Ram temple the darshan (glimpse) of the deity.

All the devotees from abroad were welcomed by Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

Earlier on Sunday, the devotees from overseas, including the 90 NRIs from 30 countries, arrived in Ayodhya. Those who arrived under the leadership of Dr. Vijay Jolly, head of the Delhi Study Group, participated in the Maha Aarti of the holy river Saryu late on Sunday evening. They were delighted to witness the grandeur of the Maha Aarti of Saryu.

Dr. Vijay Jolly informed reporters that many countries of the world are associated with his organisation.

Before the consecration of Ram Lalla, water from holy rivers of 156 countries was collected under the leadership of Dr. Jolly. This also included the waters from Pakistan and Babar’s birthplace. This water was ceremonially handed to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on April 23, 2023. The door frame and temple of Ramlala were anointed with this water.

Dr. Jolly said after the construction of Ram temple, the way is now being paved for the establishment of Ramrajya.

He collected the water of 156 countries of the world in one vessel and kept it safe for the life of Ramlala. Before the Pran Pratishtha in the month of December last year, this water was handed over to VHP patron board member Dinendra Chandra. It was used in the ritual of consecration of Ramlala.

He said the faith of the NRIs from many countries of the world is linked to Ram Temple and Ayodhya. In such a situation, all these NRIs reached Ayodhya and decided to visit Ram temple.

By having a darshan of Ram Lalla, a wish was made to make Narendra Modi the PM for the third time, he added.