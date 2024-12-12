Sinha pays tributes to Gen Zorawar Singh

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to the brave warrior and India’s greatest military strategist, General Zorawar Singh, on his Martyrdom Day.

Addressing a commemorative event organized by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, he spoke on General Zorawar Singh’s military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Tibet and highlighted his immense contribution to the expansion of the Dogra Empire.

“The life and work of great persons always inspire others. His leadership inspired millions to unite for the cause of equitable path of growth. His vision and values guiding us to work for those sections of the society who have got left behind,” he said. He shared the efforts of the Government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honour the contributions of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh. He also spoke on the transformation taking place in J&K in the past few years.

The LG reiterated that equality and social justice is top priority for the government. “Public welfare is my ‘Dharma’ and ‘Kartavya’. It is being ensured that the benefits of the development reach all the sections of the society without any discrimination,” he said.

Sinha highlighted that the progressive and citizen-centric policies of the government have strengthened the faith of the common man in the governance system. Speed of infrastructure development was accelerated manifold in the last five years and hundreds of projects stalled for decades were fast-tracked. Now, the ideals of democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution have become an integral part of the governance process, the LG further added.

On the occasion, the LG appreciated the members of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust for their endeavours to make young generation aware of the inspiring saga of General Zorawar Singh. He also called upon the youth to selflessly serve the society and contribute towards nation building. “I have full faith that together we will realize the resolve of Developed India,” he said.