Shah to visit J&K amid fresh terror incidents

Amid a series of fresh terror incidents in the Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 7 April to review the security situation and interact with security forces top brass, sources said on Monday.

During his visit, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory to assess the scenario after a series of terror incidents, particularly in the areas that have remained peaceful for the past about two decades.

Top brass of the J&K Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and intelligence agencies will attend the meeting. Discussions are expected to focus on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration attempts, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to the review meeting, the Home Minister is also expected to visit forward areas along the International Border to inspect security arrangements and boost the morale of the forces stationed there.

Shah’s visit to the Union Territory is significant considering the recent terror activities in the Kathua district of Jammu that deteriorated the peace and tranquil atmosphere in the region.

His visit also comes days ahead of the proposed inauguration of the Katra-Kashmir rail link by flagging off a Vande Bharat from Katra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the entire rail track that passes through areas of Reasi, Ramban and Shopian districts that have remained hotbeds of terrorism.

The Home Minister is also expected to meet the BJP leaders and discuss the political situation in the UT.