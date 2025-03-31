Thousands offer Eid prayers amid restrictions at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid

Thousands of people on Monday offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir amid restrictions by authorities at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid and Eidgah. The largest congregation of devotees was at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar following the completion of the holy Ramzan month of fasting.

The chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed anguish on the restrictions on offering prayers at Jama Masjid and Eidgah.

Mirwaiz wrote on X, “I am deeply pained and strongly condemn the authorities decision to once again deny the Muslims of Kashmir the basic right to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jama Masjid which have been closed down and I have been detained at home”.

“Even at the peak of militancy during the 1990’s Eid prayers were offered at Eidgah , so now when huge claims of “normalcy“ are made every day by the authorities , why are Muslims being kept away from their religious places and practices? What is the agenda ? Is the collective identity of Kashmiri Muslims a threat to the rulers ? Eidgah and Jama Masjid belong to the people. Barring them from these sacred spaces even on Eid reflects an oppressive and authoritarian approach that prevails in Kashmir today,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father and National Conference chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah paid their respects at the graves of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and Begum Akbar Jahan by offering Fatiha prayers. Later, they joined the Eid congregational prayers at Asar-i-Sharif Dargah, Hazratbal, praying for peace, prosperity, and well-being across Jammu & Kashmir.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija also offered Eid prayers in Srinagar.

Eid prayers were also offered at various other places in Srinagar city as well as all other districts of Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in the Valley.

In Jammu, the largest Eid gathering was seen at the Eidgah ground in the city, where hundreds of people came together for prayers. Other districts in the Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua, also saw lively celebrations.