SIA seeks public help to solve 3-decade old murder of ex-judge

Three decades after the assassination of a retired judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, by terrorists in Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has, on Monday, sought public help to solve the case.

In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of the retired Judge, the SIA, through a communiqué, made an appeal to all those, who are aware of the facts or circumstances relating to the murder case, to come forward and share information that could have direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

The communiqué assures that confidentiality and the identity of all those who help the police with useful inputs in the case shall be maintained. Besides, all useful information relevant for the investigation shall be suitably rewarded.

Advertisement

The public has been asked to dial 8899004976 or email at sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.infor to share any information related to the murder case.