Sia Sweats It Out Singing Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Hass Hass’

Sia recently shared her experience singing in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh for their new song “Hass Hass.” Fans in India were amazed by Sia’s ability to effortlessly hit those Punjabi notes. This marks her first venture into Indian music, and she humorously mentioned that the Punjabi lyrics made her break a sweat.

She jokingly said, “Hass Hass was made with so much love I left with a completely saturated dress. Speaking Punjabi is much harder than you think; I sweated through my entire dress, trying so hard to get it right! I had to ask them to stop taking photos! I was completely drenched by the time I nailed it.”

Diljit Dosanjh, her collaborator, praised contribution of Sia to the song, calling it “absolutely fantastic.” He believes that Sia’s Punjabi vocals will touch the hearts of music lovers worldwide. “Hass Hass” was released under the Warner Music India label.

Sia, born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, hails from Adelaide, South Australia, and she’s known for her unique style and powerful songwriting. Some of her most famous songs include “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “Titanium.” She’s not only a singer but also a talented songwriter and music producer. Her music has resonated with a wide audience, and her enigmatic image, often concealed behind wigs and masks, has added to her mystique.

Apart from her music career, Sia is recognized for her philanthropic endeavors and her advocacy for mental health awareness.