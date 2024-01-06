Varanasi court not to make public ASI survey report on Gyanvapi complex

The Varanasi District Court has accepted the request of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to make public the sealed scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi complex for the next four weeks.

The court of Varanasi District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh on Saturday accepted the application of ASI in which the team had appealed not to make the report public for four weeks.

Early this week, the ASI had applied to the District Judge’s court asking that the survey report not be made public for 4 weeks as Allahabad High Court has also asked ASI to file a survey report in the pending case of the 1991 Lord Vishweshwar case.

In such a situation, it will take time to prepare the second copy. Therefore, time should be given and the report should not be made public, the ASI pleaded before the Varanasi District Court.

The ASI had on December 19, submitted the survey report of Gyanvapi in two sealed envelopes in the court of District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh.

The demand for the report has been made not only by the Hindu but also the Muslim side. The Hindu side had requested a copy of the report immediately. The Muslim side had first objected and then asked for the report in their email.

Anjuman Intejamia Masajid Committee has filed an objection in the court of the District Judge. The committee requested that the survey report be given only after taking the affidavit. It should be ensured that the survey report will not be leaked. There has also been a demand to ban media coverage.