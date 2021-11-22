Shipping Minister Thakur inaugurates projects at Haldia Dock Complex

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shantanu Thakur has inaugurated a number of projects at the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

The projects, inaugurated on Sunday, included works to improve stormwater disposal and widening of roads, the inclusion of 41000 sqm of Cargo Handling area, upgrading and landscaping of Port Guest House, and new ICU and Emergency Ward at Port Hospital.

The Minister was accompanied by Dibyendu Adhikari, MP, Tapashi Mandal, MLA, and Chairman of the Port Vinit Kumar.

Indian waterway systems are expanding at such a fast pace that no other country can match our speed, speaking on the occasion, Thakur said

He added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, Waterways was committed to implementing the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today’s visit of the Haldia Dock is a step in the direction of PM’s vision of development for all,” the Minister further added.