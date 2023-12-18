Union minister Shantanu Thakur charges BSF issuing passes only to TMC supporters

Shantanu Thakur, Union minister of state for ministry of ports, shipping and waterways of India, accused the BSF of indiscrimination against BJP supporters regarding issuing pass in border areas to carry goods.

Mr Thakur claims that BSF is issuing passes to Trinamul supporters while denying them to BJP supporters. Speaking at a gathering in Swarupnagar, he voiced his accusations against BSF, stating: “I will provide slips as an MP, showcasing the weight of goods I can carry, which will expose BSF’s biased distribution of passes. After that, necessary arrangements will be made against BSF. I understand this is not Bangladesh; it’s the Indian side of the border.”

He further emphasized, “The guarantee of an MP’s slip is much more than others. I have won with over one lakh votes, and now I will provide a slip that will enable me to carry substantial goods. This slip will be shown to BSF, and then appropriate action will be taken against them.

I assure you that all reports are being received, and you can stay calm and fearless. I will handle it from outside; I will provide the slip. Drama is unfolding in the area, and we will put an end to all theatrics.” The allegation stems from a claim that BSF, on behalf of Trinamul Congress, is facilitating the exchange of goods based on a slip provided by the head of the Trinamul-led local Panchayat.

The BJP alleges partiality on the part of the central force, and the Trinamul has challenged Shantanu Thakur to submit his resignation if he fails to prove his claims. Local Trinamul leader Anisuddin Gaji commented, “I have been associated with Trinamul since 2009, serving as the local president for 18 years. The shipping minister says BSF allows us to carry goods with slips. If Shantanu Thakur can’t prove his claim, he should resign immediately.”

While tensions rise over the controversy, locals in the bordering areas express dissatisfaction, claiming that obtaining slips for goods has become a challenging task, especially for BJP supporters. The issue has intensified the ongoing power struggle between the central and state authorities, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the border security process.