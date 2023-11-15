Shillong Literary Festival Returns with Third Edition

The Shillong Literary Festival has made a triumphant return with its third edition, commencing amidst the picturesque setting of Wards Lake on Tuesday.

The inauguration of the Shillong Literary Festival 2023, held on November 14, saw the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Paul Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister of Arts & Culture, Social Welfare, Textiles, and Tourism Departments. The Guest of Honour, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, Health & Family Welfare, Information & Public Relations, and Law Departments, added grace to the occasion.

The first segment of the event featured a compelling session with Janice Pariat and Cheryl Rynjah, delving into the theme “Everything the Light Touches.”

Music lent a distinctive charm to the festival’s inaugural day.

In his address, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized the government’s dedicated efforts to create more opportunities, outlets, and platforms. Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya government, expressed optimism that festivals and tourism would emerge as significant growth engines for the state, engaging the youth.

The three-day festival will culminate on November 16, promising attendees engaging conversations, book readings, and book launches. (ANI)

