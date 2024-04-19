Prominent NE leaders cast their vote in initial hours of polling

Prominent leaders of North East who are in the electoral fray in the first phase of polls — from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi — exercised their franchise early in the morning on Friday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing the BJP, cast his ballot in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh. He is contesting against former Congress chief minister Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and contender Gaurav Gogoi voted in Jorhat, Assam, amidst a fiercely contested battle for the Parliamentary seat.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, seeking reelection as a BJP candidate, cast his vote in Dibrugarh, Assam, where he faces a tough challenge from Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The electoral battle in Dibrugarh underscored the BJP’s strategic maneuvers, including Sonowal’s nomination, demonstrating their determination to retain the constituency.

Vincent H Pala, contesting for Congress from the Shillong constituency, participated in the electoral process by voting in his village. He was accompanied by his mother.

Additionally, sitting Tura MP and National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Agatha K Sangma voted in Tura and urged citizens to exercise their voting rights.

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections unfolds, the active involvement of key candidates sets the stage for an intense electoral contest, influencing the political dynamics in their respective constituencies and beyond.

The voting for the 60 seats in Arunachal and 32 seats in Sikkim assemblies are being held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. While Arunachal will be polling for two Lok Sabha seats, Sikkim will vote for its lone parliamentary seat.

In Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure and border area development are seen as major poll issues, 8,92,694 voters will decide the fates of 133 candidates contesting in the 50 assembly seats and 14 in the two Lok Sabha seats.