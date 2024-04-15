Manipur: Amit Shah assures support against external forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday voiced concern over external forces attempting to destabilize Manipur as he underscored the pivotal role of the Northeast, particularly Manipur, in shaping the destiny of the nation.

Speaking at an election rally in the capital, Shah highlighted the presence of vested interests seeking to sow seeds of division in Manipur. However, he reassured the audience of the central government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Manipur’s unity and inclusivity.

Commending Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s proactive efforts, Shah praised the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system as a crucial step towards preserving Manipur’s integrity.

Advertisement

He emphasized that such initiatives are instrumental in upholding the legacy of the erstwhile princely state and fostering solidarity among its diverse communities.

Reflecting on the tragic ethnic clashes that engulfed Manipur last year, claiming the lives of 219 individuals, Shah reiterated the urgency of addressing underlying tensions and conflicts. He emphasized the interconnectedness of Manipur’s stability with the overall transformation of the Northeast region, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts at both the central and state levels to resolve lingering issues.

Shah reaffirmed the government’s dedication to finding sustainable solutions to Manipur’s challenges, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s assurances to the people of Manipur. He emphasized India’s solidarity with the state and its inhabitants, pledging continued support in overcoming obstacles and fostering progress.

Campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in both inner and outer Manipur, Shah urged voters to empower the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the nation forward. His appeal resonated with the electorate, emphasizing the importance of a stable and visionary leadership to navigate the challenges ahead and usher in a brighter future for Manipur and the entire country.