Meghalaya gears up for spectacular Cherry Blossom Festival-2023

In view of Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival-2023, the enchanting streets of Meghalaya are bedecked with the ethereal hues of pink and white as nature prepares for an awe-inspiring celebration.

Set against the backdrop of this picturesque hill station, the festival promises a harmonious blend of nature’s splendor and artistic fervor, captivating national and international tourists alike.

With a grand three-day extravaganza awaiting, all eyes are on Meghalaya as it unites nature and art, welcoming the biggest luminaries from the music and entertainment industry.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, told The Statesman that he anticipates daily footfall of 30,000 visitors, culminating in a staggering one lakh attendees by the festival’s closure.

Notably, an overwhelming 90% of these visitors are expected to be ardent travelers, both domestic and international, drawn by the allure of this event. Lyngdoh added.

The festival unfolds a tapestry of diverse activities that promise to enchant attendees—from captivating cosplay competitions and elegant beauty pageants to soul-stirring choir contests, vibrant graffiti and art installations, engaging karaoke showdowns, an exhilarating Ferris wheel, and an adrenaline-pumping zipline.

The venue for this spectacle of festivities is none other than the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district.

Adding to the star-studded affair, joining forces with the American chart-topper, Ne-Yo, in what promises to be an unforgettable performance.

This year’s Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival embodies a celebration of culture, art, and music, featuring an impressive lineup of pop stars and DJs ready to enthrall audiences.

Day one kicks off with a mesmerizing array of talents including Sanam, Hybrid Theory, SURL, Kenny Musik, 4th Element, The Band Phantasm, DBRYN, Gwyneth, Dalariti, CYCO, Aminio, Dr. Legend, and Chevinia.

The second day is set to dazzle with performances by the likes of American sensation NE-YO, alongside Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Street Stories – Banjop, Empirical Tribe – Tenny, Zethan, Ricaa Stella, and Banker Kharkongor.

The festival’s grand finale on the last day will feature eagerly awaited performances by former Boyzone vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, Meban, Lamphrang, and Toshan.

The festival venue is situated along National Highway 40, the festival’s traffic route has been meticulously planned, ensuring a seamless flow along the Guwahati Shillong Road, Mawiong-ISBT Bypass, and Mawdiangdiang Bypass, providing ease of access for attendees.

Prepare to be spellbound as Meghalaya gears up to host the celebration, where nature’s beauty intertwines with the magic of music and art at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023!