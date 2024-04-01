Sheyphali Sharan new Principal Director General of PIB

Sheyphali B Sharan on Monday assumed charge as the Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, upon superannuation of Manish Desai on Sunday.

She is an officer of the 1990 batch of the Indian Information Service.

During an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Sharan has held cadre portfolios of largely looking after media publicity work as the Press Information Bureau officer for ministries such as finance, health and family welfare, and information and broadcasting. She has also served as the spokesperson for the Election Commission of India.

In addition, she has worked on Central Staffing Scheme Deputations as Director in the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs 2013-2017) besides working on cadre post of OSD (Information Policy at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 2000-2002) as also as Director Administration and Finance at LSTV, Lok Sabha Secretariat in 2007-2008.

Upon assumption of charge, she was welcomed by senior officials of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).