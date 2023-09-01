Manish Desai takes charge as Principal DG of PIB

Manish Desai, the 1989 batch Information Service Officer, assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday. He succeeded Rajesh Malhotra, also form the 1989 batch, who retired on superannuation on August 31.

Prior to this assignment, Desai was working as principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication, looking after government advertising and outreach activities.

During a career spanning three decades, Desai has handled various assignments including DG, Films Division, Addl DG (Administration & Training), IIMC, CEO, CBFC among others. During his stint at Films Division, he was associated with the setting up of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

He also served in PIB Mumbai for over a decade handling media activities of various national and international events including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.