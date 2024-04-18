Shah holds mega roadshows in Gujarat; to file nomination tomorrow

Ahead of the single-phase Lok Sabha polling in Gujarat on May 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held mega roadshows in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied Mr Shah in the Ahmedabad roadshow from Sardar Patel Chowk to K K Nagar.

The roadshows saw a sea of people and party workers walking along Mr Amit Shah’s open-roofed vehicle. While his vehicle received a huge flower shower from supporters, flowers were showered on the public from his vehicle too.

Mr Shah greeted people standing on both sides of the road to get a glimpse of the BJP leader. In the Gandhinagar roadshow, Mr Shah accepted a turban offered by his supporters and wore it. In Kalol, the roadshow was greeted by a huge crowd.

Slogans of “Jai Shree Ram ” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai ” were also raised in the roadshow. One roadshow commenced at APMC Circle and ended at Nalsarovar Chowk. The Home Minister will file his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

The Congress has pitted Sonal Patel from the Gandhinagar seat against Mr Shah, who is eyeing a second consecutive term. All 26 seats of Gujarat go to the polls in a single phase on 7 May.

One of the key seats for the BJP is Ahmedabad West. It is currently represented by BJP leader Kirit Premjibhai Solanki. This constituency came into existence after the delimitation in 2008.

From Ahmedabad East constituency, the BJP has fielded Hasmukh Patel. The BJP whitewashed the Congress in the 2019 and 2014 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, the Union Home Ministry followed a firm stand on protecting the country and citizens from threats of terrorism and naxalism. There was a zero tolerance policy on terrorism.

The government enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita to ensure security as well as justice delivery for citizens. The government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will implement it to confer citizenship to all eligible persons.