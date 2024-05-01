BJP’s Harsh Malhotra files nomination from East Delhi seat

BJP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday addressed a public meeting in Priyadarshini Vihar and later filed his nomination for the East Delhi LS seat at the ADM office.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted him with the responsibility of the development and welfare of this region, which he will fulfil with utmost dedication if the people support and elect him.

“I resolve that the entire area will look clean and beautiful by 2029. We will connect every colony in East Delhi with the Prime Minister’s solar power scheme,’ Malhotra said.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the nomination rally of the BJP candidate, addressed the gathering and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation’s development is constantly progressing forward and will continue to do so.

He further expressed confidence saying that it seemed from the smiling faces and enthusiasm on the faces of party workers from East Delhi, that the lotus will start blooming in Delhi from this constituency.

Dhami claimed that a large chunk of Uttarakhand’s population residing in East Delhi has witnessed the development achieved by the BJP government in the hill state over the past 5 years. On the contrary, the state of Delhi faced instances of corruption, he added.

Dhami asserted that choosing the BJP is the only option for the people now.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the party is such an organisation that it gives Lok Sabha tickets to even the smallest grassroots workers and opts them for top leadership.

Pointing out at the enthusiasm of Delhi unit of the party workers, Sachdeva claimed that it indicates the BJP will form a government in 2025 after winning the present Lok Sabha election.

Delhi’s co-incharge of BJP Alka Gurjar, former state president Vijendra Gupta, Lok Sabha Election in charge Anil Gupta, Lok Sabha poll coordinator Mahendra Ahuja and senior leaders were present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj filed her nomination from the New Delhi LS seat on Tuesday. She said that she will ensure that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is implemented in Delhi as well.

Swaraj also expressed her determination towards the goal of Viksit Bharat and pledged to ensure that every guarantee of PM Modi reaches each household. She added that the BJP is going out in the public with a performance report card of the works done by the Modi-led government.