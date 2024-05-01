Dhami calls AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi opportunistic

Calling AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi an opportunistic move to fuel corruption and cheat the people, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, “The Congress, AAP and other members of ‘thug bandhan’ advocate Muslim personal law instead of Uniform Civil Code in their manifesto.

Addressing an election rally in favour of BJP Candidates from East Delhi Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand CM the ‘thug bandhan’ (alliance of thugs). “Kejriwal and his party came to power promising an honest government but today, they are in jail for duping the state exchequer. Aam Aadmi Party has swindled the earnings of the people.”

As for the Congress, he said that the party’s manifesto was a Muslim League agenda.

Dhami’s address was aimed at attracting the voters of East Delhi as the constituency has a decisive size of Uttarakhand origin electorates.

He said in Karnataka, work is being done to snatch the reservations of the SCs, STs, OBCs and give them to the people of a particular religion. The Congress party is in frustration and despair. It talks for Muslim Personal Law as a part of their politics of appeasement and vote bank but today the country believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas( company of all, development to all, confidence of all and effort by all).

Dhami said, “The manifesto of the Congress party is like that of the Muslim League and it will not form a government. The alliance of the opposition is a thug bandhan to foment corruption and nepotism. Dhami assured that BJP will not let the reservations of the SCs, STs, and the OBCs go come what may while the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented countrywide.”

He said the Congress and AAP alliance is a means to cheat the people of Delhi.

He added “as the ‘Pradhan Sevak'(chief servant) I have come from the land of Badri Kedar, Ganga Yamuna to seek votes in support of the BJP. He said east delhi has been the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party since the Jan Sangh era. Dhami claimed that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is working to create new concepts and definitions of development.

Dhami also took part in a roadshow held in the East Delhi parliamentary seat while going to file nomination by the Malhotra.