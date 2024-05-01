AAP-Congress meeting under INDIA Alliance Co-ordination Committee

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and Haryana, a meeting between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress under the banner of the INDIA Alliance Co-ordination Committee was held on Tuesday.

Talking about the ‘coordination committee’ meeting, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, “Many meetings have already taken place between the AAP and Congress, we had another meeting on Tuesday.”

He said the top leadership of Delhi and Haryana participated in this meeting from the Congress side.

“We held a meeting to start election campaign coordination at the grassroots level. We have made a commitment to each other. We have created a system in which we will cooperate in campaigning for each other and contest the elections together. This will be implemented first at the Lok Sabha level. After that, coordination will be done at the assembly level,” Dr. Sandeep Pathak said.

He further said, “The biggest question facing the country today is to save the country’s democracy. We have to liberate the country from the dictatorship of the Modi Government. The Central government is dismantling government institutions one by one. All the constitutional agencies are working at the whims and fancies of the Central government.”

“We need to cooperate with each other to save the country from the dictatorship of the Modi government. That is why both the parties are ready and united. There was a very positive discussion between both the parties. Coordination is already going on between the two parties, now the discussion was about how it can be taken forward,” the senior AAP leader said.

“This time in the Lok Sabha elections, INDIA Alliance will win and the BJP will lose. INDIA Alliance will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” he asserted.