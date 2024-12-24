Shah chairs review meet on new criminal laws’ implementation in Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), in Uttarakhand with its Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also present on the occasion.

Speaking to a news agency after the meeting, Dhami said that the new laws have been implemented in the country since July, while Uttarakhand is working rapidly to implement the same.

He said that the new laws will benefit the people of the country and also contribute towards reducing time in justice delivery, reduce the excessive costs put into resources, the time and also the manpower in the entire system.

Dhami said that the work done in the state till date regarding the implementation of the new laws, including training, upgrading infrastructure, human resource, hardware work and everything related to science and technology in a bid to establish the new laws, which also incorporated things related to police, forensics and the medico legal aspects, were all reviewed during the meeting.The steps to be taken in the future were also discussed regarding the matter, Dhami said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah for this and hoped that these laws will contribute in giving a new direction to the nation.

The meeting held here was also attended by senior officials of the Union Home Ministry including the Home Secretary Govind Mohan and senior Uttarakhand state officials.