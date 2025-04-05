RCDF’s Jaipur Dairy launches three schemes for women’s empowerment and CSR

The Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF)-controlled Jaipur Diary launched three schemes on Saturday that serve the cause of women’s empowerment and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The schemes — ‘Saras Mayro’, the Rooftop Solar Plant, and the Bioflexy Plant — were launched for the benefit of milk producer members of local dairy cooperative samitis affiliated with the RCDF.

The initiatives were launched by the National Commission for Women Chairman Vijaya Rahatkar, Rajasthan Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, MoS Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, and MoS Cooperatives Gautam Dak at a function held here to mark the 50th anniversary of the RCDF.

Under the ‘Saras Mayro’ scheme, the employee/member of dairy will be given a grant of Rs 21,000 at the time of the marriage of his/her daughter. This grant will be given for a maximum of two daughters. This is the first initiative of its kind in the dairy sector in the country.

Likewise, the Rooftop Solar Plant scheme provides installation of the plants of 25-28 MW green (solar) energy atop the 3400 samitis affiliated with the Jaipur Dairy. This initiative will not only bring their power bill to zero but also serve the cause of a healthy environment.

The third initiative is the Bioflexy Plant that will safely dispose of organic waste of rural households and also produce free cooking gas equivalent to 1.5 cylinders. The beneficiary farmer will be given a subsidy of Rs 5,000 to adopt this scheme.

The dairy also introduced 23 milk products to be made and marketed by ‘Saras’ (Jaipur) dairy.