Delhi govt launches ‘Jayanti Week’ celebrations to honour Dr B R Ambedkar

Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Jayanti Week’ celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar at B R Ambedkar University (AUD).

Speaking at the event, Singh highlighted that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of Baba Sahab Ambedkar and announced several new welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalised sections of society.

From the academic session 2025-26, Scheduled Caste students enrolled in Polytechnic, ITI, and Skill Development courses will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

The government will also extend full support to students from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds, not only for school and college education but also for pursuing studies abroad.

The Minister emphasised that education and cooperative models would be the key drivers in making the underprivileged self-reliant. In addition to quality education, financial support will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, and Divyang (differently-abled) communities.

Singh also announced that women from disadvantaged sections would be empowered through cooperative housing society models, allowing them to sell their products via society stores and promoting self-sufficiency.

He urged the youth to follow Dr Ambedkar’s ideals of equality and social justice. The Minister also declared that the Delhi government will organise a series of events in schools, colleges, and across the city in the run-up to his birth anniversary on April 14.