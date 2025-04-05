Hyderabad Police impose strict restrictions on T Raja Singh’s Ram Navami procession

Hyderabad Police have imposed a series of strict conditions before granting permission to controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his annual Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

Singh, who leads the procession each year, has often been accused of making hate-filled speeches and singing provocative songs targeting Muslims.

This year, the police have specifically instructed the organisers to ensure that no provocative speeches, slogans, or songs are used that could hurt the sentiments of any community.

The use of DJs, sound mixers, and other high-decibel equipment has been prohibited. Firecrackers are banned, and drones can only be used with prior police permission.

The procession, which traditionally moves from the Jali Hanuman Temple at Dhoolpet to Hanuman Vyayamshala in Ram Koti, has been directed to keep strictly to the extreme left side of the road, allowing space for traffic flow. Organisers have been told to ensure the procession does not halt for speeches.

Additionally, all kinds of weapons — including sticks, swords, knives, and inflammable materials — are banned. Even flag-carrying sticks must not exceed two feet in length. Provocative banners and slogans are strictly prohibited.

Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal, is a repeat offender in hate speech cases, with over 100 cases filed against him. He was previously imprisoned for more than two months under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.