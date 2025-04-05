Key Lawrence-Rohit gang operative Aditya Jain deported from Dubai, produced in Rajasthan court

Aditya Jain alias Tony, a key operative of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi–Rohit Godara Gang, was produced in Kuchaman City court on Saturday afternoon after being brought back from Dubai.

The fugitive arrived in Jaipur on Friday following his deportation from the United Arab Emirates through coordinated efforts by Interpol, UAE Police, and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police. He was then presented before the trial court in Kuchaman City on Saturday.

Tony, a native of Kuchaman City, faces multiple criminal charges in the Didwana-Kuchaman district. He was produced in court in connection with FIRs No. 401 and 403.

In FIR No. 401, Judge Girgyanendra Singh ordered his judicial custody and sent him to Parbatsar Jail. The court also issued police production warrants for his presence in ongoing investigations and the hearing in FIR No. 403. He is expected to be produced again in Kuchaman City court on Sunday.

The AGTF team, which had been tracking the criminal, successfully coordinated with Interpol and UAE authorities to detain him in Dubai. Tony was handed over to Indian authorities on Thursday and brought to Jaipur early Friday morning.

“Tony had fled to the UAE in January last year. Our continued coordination with Interpol led to his arrest by UAE police in Dubai this February,” said AGTF Additional Director General Dinesh MN on Friday. “Once the deportation process was completed, he was handed over to our team.”

Tony was wanted in several cases, including extortion, sexual assault, and a firing incident. He was considered a trusted operative of the Bishnoi-Godara Gang and was responsible for coordinating the gang’s operations across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Operating under the alias ‘Rohit & Company’, his role included selecting extortion targets, arranging SIM cards with foreign numbers, and supplying weapons. AGTF had been on his trail for a long time.

The breakthrough in his case came after four gang members arrested by Sanjay Circle Police Station disclosed crucial information about Tony’s whereabouts and his role in the gang’s operations, according to an official spokesperson.