Himachal Govt to integrate forest conservation with employment opportunities: CM

Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to undertake plantation activities on 5,000 hectares of forest land during the financial year 2025–26.

Stating this here on Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said thay approximately 60 per cent of the saplings will be fruit-bearing and of other economically beneficial species.

Sukhu said that in the past two years, afforestation activities have been carried out over 600 hectares of barren hills and slopes and local communities was actively involved in these efforts.

A seven-year maintenance period has been defined for the saplings, during which locals were being engaged which would ensure employment opportunities to the locals nearer to their homes, he said, adding that this would not only enhance biodiversity but also help contain wildlife within forested areas and reduce human- animal conflict.

The Chief Minister said that the launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana for which a provision of Rs. 100 crore has been made in the 2025–26 budget.

Under this scheme youth clubs, mahila mandals and self-help groups would be encouraged to plant fruit-bearing trees on 1 to 5 hectares of barren forest land.

These groups would also be responsible for maintaining the plantations over a five-year period. In the first year each group would receive financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh for plantation and fencing.

Thereafter, annual grants for upkeep and maintenance would also be provided to these groups. In total, each participating group would receive Rs. 6.40 lakh over five years to support this initiative.

The Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of Forest Rest House to be constructed at Sara Gadakufar in Theog, district Shimla.

The facility would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.60 crore. He said this region has immense potential for tourism and eco-tourism and large number of tourists visit Sara Gadakufar annually to witness and experience its pristine natural beauty.

He said that despite the vast tourism potential, there was no rest house facility available within a 25-kilometre radius of this area and several prominent temples were situated in the region which sans adequate accommodation for pilgrims and visitors.

The Forest Rest House at Sara Gadakufar once completed would help boost to tourism and would also enhance the comfort and convenience for both domestic and tourists coming from other states.

“At present the Forest Department possesses around 450 rest houses across the state. These facilities can be utilized to promote eco-tourism efforts for sustainable tourism development of the state,” he said.

Several eco-tourism sites are being identified and an allotment process was currently underway, he said, adding that as of now seven eco-tourism sites have been allocated and the allotment process for an additional 78 sites was set to commence shortly.

Congress MLA (Theog) Kuldeep Singh Rathore thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the Forest Rest House for the area.

He said that the state government was consistently working to promote tourism and horticulture activities inthe state as well as in the area.

“A sum of Rs 3.50 crore has been approved for the construction of an ice skating rink in Narkanda. Apart from this the introduction of the Universal Carton system has played a crucial role in curbing the exploitation of apple growers,” he claimed.

He said that the Congress Party stand’s united with the state government and was committed to the collective progress of the state. He said that the divisive tactics of the BJP would be resolutely countered.

