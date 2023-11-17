Shah attacks Gehlot, says Cong treats Rajasthan like an ATM

Slamming the Congress government in the state over the high-level corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today alleged that the Gehlot government has made the entire Rajasthan an ATM of Congress Party.

“Whenever the Congress party needs money, Congress leaders from Delhi come to Rajasthan and go away with the money after putting in their cards,” Shah told a BJP poll rally at Vijaynagar in Ajmer district.

Comparing the previous government’s corruption rate in the state post Independence, the Home Minister said, “The biggest program that the Congress government has undertaken in the last 5 years is corruption and only corruption. No other government has matched the scale of corruption reached by the Gehlot government.”

Referring to the controversial ‘Red Diary’ brought and exposed by the expelled Congress Minister Rajendra Gudha, the Home Minister told the public that some youth have come here in red sweater-jersey. You have come to my meeting, it’s all right but don’t go to Gehlot Saheb’s meeting. Otherwise, Gehlot Saheb is like a bull who runs after seeing red colour.”

“Laal daayaree mein kya hai, Gehlot ka kachcha-chittha hai. Hajaaron karod ka hisaab hai laal daayaree mein jise dekhakar Gehlot daudate hain ek bail kee tarah (What is in the red diary is Gehlot’s black deeds. Accounts of thousands of crores are in Red Diary. On seeing red colour, Gehlot runs like a bull,” he told the gathering.

On rising crime rate and deteriorating law and order situation, the Home Minister categorically said, “The Gehlot government has crossed all limits in vote-bank politics. Kanhaiyalal was beheaded. A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished in Alwar, Ram Darbar was bulldozed in Salasar, a saint committed suicide against illegal mining. Such incidents did not happen anywhere else in the country but only in Rajasthan. Congress did appeasement politics. If Congress government comes to power in Rajasthan, organizations like PFI will get a free hand”.

On dynasty rule in post-Independence time, he said, “Congress party is a family based party. Here Ashok Gehlot wants to launch Vaibhav Gehlot. Sonia Gandhi wants to launch Rahul Gandhi at the Centre. I want to tell the Congress people, your launching pad has been spoiled”.

The Home Minister also listed a number of scams and corruption in many state departments, including mines, and in job recruitments. Shah also held a road show in an open vehicle along with the contesting candidates of Ajmer district in the Dargah City in the evening.