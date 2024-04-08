Setback to K Kavitha, Delhi court rejects her interim bail plea in liquor policy case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected BRS leader K Kavitha’s plea seeking interim bail in the money laundering case relating to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 after an extensive raid at her Hyderabad residence, is accused of paying Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party in exchange of liquor licenses in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Kavitha’s regular bail application is also pending before the court and the matter will be heard on April 20.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has denied the allegations, terming her arrest a political conspiracy ahead of elections.

Last month, she asked the Election Commission of India to intervene and protect democracy. Kavitha also alleged that the case against her was false and that she was going to fight it in the court.

The latest setback for BRS leader comes days after she moved the Delhi court urging it to recall its order allowing the CBI to interrogate her in Tihar Jail, where she is currently lodged.

While the ED is probing the money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the CBI is investigating alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.