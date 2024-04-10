If Kejriwal resigns, BJP will finish AAP: Sanjay Singh

Even as the BJP intensified its protests for the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said if the Delhi chief minister steps down, the saffron party will finish the AAP.

“Our ministers will be put in jail. Punjab’s CM and ministers will be put in jail and then they will ask for his resignation. They will put MK Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav in jail…,” Singh said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The AAP MP said that the Narendra Modi government wants to keep Kejriwal in jail. He also alleged that a threat has been given to the Delhi CM that he will be stopped from meeting his family and lawyers after he conveyed a message to AAP MLAs to visit their area and address people’s concerns.

Advertisement

“The Modi government wants to keep an elected Chief Minister of Delhi in jail… two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal met his lawyer and during that meeting, he gave the message that the elected MLAs should go to their areas and listen to the problems of the people. And just on the basis of this message, an inquiry has been set up against him and a threat is being given that you will be stopped from meeting your family and lawyers…,” Singh claimed.

His remarks came after BJP workers and supporters staged a massive protest in the national capital demanding Kejriwal’s resignation after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

The Delhi police used water canons to disperse the protesting BJP workers and detained several of them.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders held a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence regarding the strategy for Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal also attended the meeting.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MPs Sandeep Pathak and Sanjay Singh, ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and party leader Jasmine Shah were among the other leaders who attended the meeting, sources said.