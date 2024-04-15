Delhi court sends K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kavitha was taken into custody by the CBI on April 11. She was remanded to CBI custody till April 15. The BRS leader was produced in the court after her CBI custody ended today.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, who appeared for Kavitha, opposed CBI’s request for further custody.

He told the court that “As per them (CBI), she has not answered as per their will and therefore she can’t be sent to judicial custody. But she cannot answer in a customised manner.”

After hearing both sides, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order, sending her to judicial custody till April 23.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March early this year in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy.