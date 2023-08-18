SC to hear CBI plea against bail to Lalu Yadav

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging grant of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda Treasury case of Jharkhand in which former Bihar Chief Minister was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Manoj Misra agreed to list the matter on August 25 upon a mentioning by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, seeking an early listing of the plea by the CBI.

The CBI has challenged the Jharkhand High Court’s order granting bail to 74-year-old Yadav in the case.

The former Bihar chief minister is currently out on bail on health grounds. He has been convicted in various fodder scam related cases.

Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda Treasury.

Yadav has been convicted in five fodder scam cases pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.