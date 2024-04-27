Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh gets bail in extortion case

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday gave bail to former MP and muscleman Dhananjay Singh on Saturday in a kidnapping and extortion case in which a lower court had given him 7 years jail term.

However, the High Court has upheld the seven-year sentence and he will not be able to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Dhananya’s wife Shreekala is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur seat on BSP ticket.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was lodged in Jaunpur jail was shifted last night to Bareilly jail.

The single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh on Saturday granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but refused to cancel his sentence given by the lower court.

Dhananjay Singh, accused of kidnapping, demanding extortion, abusing and threatening Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the MP/MLA Court of Jaunpur ,early this month.