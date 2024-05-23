Sarma accuses Patnaik of being controlled by Pandian; calls for probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, claiming that Patnaik is running the government under the instructions of V K Pandian, who is calling all the shots in the state and creating a hostage situation.

During a poll campaign in Sambalpur, Sarma accused Patnaik of being controlled by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader V K Pandian, suggesting that Pandian is the one actually running the state.

Sarma alleged that Patnaik is always accompanied by Pandian and is not free to move anywhere in the state without Pandian’s approval.

Advertisement

Sarma went further, suggesting that the judiciary should intervene to investigate why Naveen Patnaik is never seen alone in the state.

Sarma added that several BJD members have expressed concerns about Patnaik’s lack of private interactions over the past decade, always being accompanied by Pandian.

“If a constitutionally elected Chief Minister is in a hostage situation, it is not good for the country and not good for Odisha,” Sarma stated.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are being held simultaneously in four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second with 8 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections , and the Congress secured just one seat.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats, and Congress won 9.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.