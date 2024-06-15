Kuwait fire tragedy: Mortal remains of two Odias reach Bhubaneswar; ex gratia announced

The Odisha Government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to legal heirs of two Odias who died in 12 June fire accident in Kuwait as their mortal remains were brought to Biju Patnaik International Airport here airport on Saturday by a special aircraft.

The deputy Chief Ministers- KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida- received the bodies at the port and paid their last respects to the departed souls.

Santosh Kumar Gouda, a native of Ranajhali village of Ganjam district and Mohammad Jahur from Karadapalli village in Cuttack district, were among the 45 Indians killed in the horrifying fire at the Al-Mangaf multi-storeyed building in the gulf country.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took X handle to express deep condolences towards the bereaved family members.

“Many people lost their lives in the terrible fire in Kuwait. The news of the death of two Odia sons Mohammad Zahoor and Satish Gowda is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Lord Jagannath for the liberation of the immortal soul”, newly elected CM Majhi bemoaned in the X platform.

“I am deeply shocked over the untimely death of both Md Juhar and Santosh. Our CM Mohan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the bereaved families”, said KV Singh Deo.

The family members of the deceased workers were heartbroken and fought back tears as the mortal remains arrived at the airport.

The native villages of the fire victims plunged into deep mourning following the untimely demise of the sons of the soil. A pall of gloom descended the villages as death of two Odias convulsed the locals to a state of shock.