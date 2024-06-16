Whole-of-government approach to curb poaching in Kaziranga: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that there will be a whole-of-government approach to curb poaching and dealing with the annual flood in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

He chaired a meeting with officials and other stakeholders of the park as the state had begun to receive heavy downpours due to torrential rains.

Sarma, taking to X, wrote: “To sustain our success over the last 3 years in curbing poaching and minimising damage to wildlife due to floods, we shall adopt a whole-of-government approach. This will include close coordination of all departments.”

Meanwhile, Kaziranga park has witnessed a surge in tourist numbers this year and Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan King’s visits for this.

Following their visits, “we are seeing a surge in tourism with over 3 lakh+ visitors. New facilities and circuits will be offered to visitors”, the Assam CM said.

The Chief Minister further said that additional forest battalions will be deployed to protect the forest and the security forces are instructed to take all possible preventive measures to curb poaching in Kaziranga.

He also announced the formation of an expert group to suggest ways for checking soil erosion in the forest.

Moreover, Sarma also mentioned that the state government will continue anti-encroachment drives to bring wildlife back to the forest.

“Given the return of wildlife in evicted areas, we will continue to keep the thrust on our anti-encroachment efforts,” he added.