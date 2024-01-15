Rituals for Ram Lalla’s consecration starts tomorrow

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Makar Sankranti announced that rituals for Ram Lalla’s consecration at the newly constructed Ram Temple will commence from tomorrow.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said at a press meet on Monday that it is estimated that the Pran Pratishtha will start at 12:20 pm and will be completed by 1 pm in the presence of four dignitaries.

He said the religious rituals for consecration will continue till January 21, beginning on Tuesday.

Rai said that the Pran Pratishtha program in Shri Ram temple will last for more than three hours. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will be present.

To avoid problems, saints and invitees have been requested to reach before time. It has been said that the invitation letter is personal. Entry of only one person will be possible.

The servant and disciple will have to stay outside. There cannot be an independent invitation letter for the servant or disciple, because the seating arrangement at the venue is limited, Trust officials said.

More than seven thousand dignitaries are invited to the programme. Before giving the invitation letter, this information was also sent to the saints through the postal department. In this, information has also been given regarding precautions to be taken during the programme.