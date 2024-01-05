Record one crore registrations for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’: Govt

The seventh edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme with school students, teachers and parents “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024” has till Friday recorded over a massive one crore registration on the MyGov portal.

”This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the prime minister,” the Ministry of Education claimed on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi conceptualised this unique interactive programme – Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) – wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. This event has been organised successfully for the last six years by the Department of School Education & Literacy.

This year, the programme will be held on 29 January from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan here. Nearly 4,000 participants will be interacting with the prime minister in the programme. Two students and a teacher from each of the states and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.

The online MCQ competition is live on the MyGov portal between 11 December-12 January 2024 for students of classes 6th to 12th, teachers, and parents to participate in the contest. As of today, over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers and around 2 Lakh parents have registered so far.

”Pariksha Pe Charcha” is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by the PM to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

It is a movement that is driven by the PM’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is the PM’s pathbreaking, bestselling book ‘Exam Warriors’.

With this in mind, starting from 12 January (Youth Day) to 23 January, a bouquet of activities shall be organised at the school level which will include joyful learning activities like marathon run, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak, student-anchor-Student-guest discussions, etc. On the last day (23 January) which happens to be the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a painting competition shall be organised in 500 districts across the country.