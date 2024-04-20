Public opinion across the country in favour of Modi Govt: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that as the elections in 102 Lok Sabha seats, including eight in UP, spanning 21 states of the country have been completed, the prevailing trends demonstrate widespread support for the Modi Government nationwide.

He highlighted that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a more secure environment has been fostered throughout the country.

Addressing the media at his official residence, Yogi said, “Half of the population fully acknowledges PM Modi’s security model. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has provided the world with a model of good governance along with a secure environment in the country.”

Attacking the TMC Government in West Bengal, the chief minister said in states governed by the BJP, a more effective security model under Modi ji’s guidance has been implemented. He cited the successful conduct of Ram Navami recently as a testimony to this. Conversely, in West Bengal, under the state government’s appeasement policy, there have been attacks on Ram Navami processions, revealing ongoing efforts to undermine the Sanatan faith, he added.

He remarked: “The first condition for good governance is the rule of law. Under the prime minister’s leadership, the BJP has strived to enhance the security environment across the nation and in various states. The trends observed in the first phase instill confidence that we will witness a similar picture in all seven phases as well.”

Before leaving for the election tour in Rajasthan, he said, “The state will vote not for dynastic politics but for nationalism, development, security, and the Modi model of governance.”

He expressed his determination to win with a significant margin while endorsing the Modi model. “I am anticipating my second round of election rallies in Rajasthan. Each time, I encounter a distinct level of enthusiasm among the people. This time as well, the people of Rajasthan will wholeheartedly support the BJP, ensuring 100 percent of the seats,” added CM Yogi.